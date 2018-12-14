Adam Brothers Family Farms in Santa Maria has issued a voluntary recall of red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested between Nov. 27 and 30, after U.S. officials on Thursday identified the farm as one of several sources linked to contaminated romaine lettuce.
U.S. health officials said that sediment from a reservoir near Adam Brothers fields where romaine lettuce was grown tested positive for the E. coli strain that sickened 59 people in 15 states. Adam Brothers is among several sources of the outbreak which has been traced to three California counties: Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara.
"Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply," a company spokesperson said Friday, noting that no illnesses or positive test results have been linked to the recalled leafy greens. Adam Brothers is concerned the contaminated water may have come in contact with the produce after it was harvested and are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling the produce, the statement continued.
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, said members are "committed to learning from this tragic outbreak and the FDA’s ongoing trace-back investigation to continue to improve our current food safety systems."
"The farming community remains committed to regaining the trust of families in the safety of the fresh fruits and vegetables we grow and improving efforts to better protect public health," she said.
Adam Brothers complies with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Good Handling Practices (GHP), a voluntary set of audits which verify that vegetables are properly produced, packed, handled, and stored to minimize microbial food safety hazards, according to a USDA list of companies that meet GAP and GHP criteria.
Adam Brothers was audited by inspectors on Sept. 26, the USDA list shows, and the company's field, harvesting and post-harvest operations for celery, cauliflower, broccoli and lettuce products were found to meet their acceptance criteria.
A representative of the California Leafy Green Products Handler Marketing Agreement — membership is made up of 98 percent of the state's growers of lettuce, spinach and other leafy greens including more than a dozen in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe and southern San Luis Obispo County — said the outbreak underscores the need for more stringent food safety guidelines.
The pact, a growers organization that lists best practices for the production of leafy greens in the state, gets its authority from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
"[Thursday's] FDA statement emphasizes the need for the leafy greens industry to continue to elevate food safety practices — particularly those concerning the use of water applied to crops in the field," April Ward, the pact's marketing director, said in a statement.
Participation in the Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement is voluntary, Ward said, but like the GAP and GHP, mandatory compliance with the program's food safety practices is verified through regular government audits, and monthly water testing is required for all members. Adam Brothers is not a member.
As part of the voluntary recall, Adam Brothers has reportedly notified its customers of all products that were recalled and asked that they not be eaten, sold or transferred. Individuals who purchased any of the recalled leafy greens are urged to return or destroy them.
The company's full statement and a list of affected products, can be found online at their website: www.adambros.com