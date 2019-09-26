Over 40 acres of dry grass at the Santa Maria Public Airport were burned Thursday as officials look to ensure pyrotechnics at next month’s Central Coast AirFest don’t ignite any brush fires.
The burn, which began around 11 a.m. and continued for an hour, caused thick plumes of white and gray smoke to waft into the air.
As the fire made its way across a wide span of grassland adjacent to the airport’s tarmac, steady winds blew smoke east.
The prescribed burn is a first for the airport, which has previously not had pyrotechnics at any of its air shows, said Chris Hastert, general manager of Santa Maria Public Airport.
On Oct. 12 and 13, several AirFest acts will involve pyrotechnics, including this year’s headliner, the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, Hastert said.
You have free articles remaining.
“We paid to have pyrotechnics as a part of their act — it just adds to the excitement — but we don’t want the pyrotechnics to start another fire in the middle of the air show.”
Santa Maria Fire Department conducted the burn in coordination with Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District selected Thursday as the burn date because the day’s wind conditions were optimal for minimizing the smoke’s impacts on surrounding communities, Hastert said.
This year's Central Coast AirFest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will feature four hours of flying each afternoon.
Tickets and more information about the AirFest are available online at www.centralcoastairfest.com.