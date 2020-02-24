Acclaimed flutist Goeckeritz to headline Lompoc Concert Association show

Acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz will bring her signature sound to the Lompoc Concert Association’s next show, scheduled for Friday, March 13.
The concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Goeckeritz has entertained audiences around the world with her captivating live performances, expressive style and inspiring music, according to the Lompoc Concert Association. As a performing artist, she has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, including a private concert at the renowned Žofín Palace in Prague for heads of government and the U.S. ambassador.
Goeckeritz has performed under the baton of John Williams at the Winter Olympics and in numerous orchestral productions for headline performers such as Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. Goeckeritz’s concerts feature a blend of classic pieces and contemporary hits, from Gershwin to Michael Jackson.
For more information on the Lompoc concert, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.