Acclaimed flutist Goeckeritz to headline Lompoc Concert Association show

Acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz will bring her signature sound to the Lompoc Concert Association’s next show, scheduled for Friday, March 13.

The concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Goeckeritz has entertained audiences around the world with her captivating live performances, expressive style and inspiring music, according to the Lompoc Concert Association. As a performing artist, she has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, including a private concert at the renowned Žofín Palace in Prague for heads of government and the U.S. ambassador.

Goeckeritz has performed under the baton of John Williams at the Winter Olympics and in numerous orchestral productions for headline performers such as Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. Goeckeritz’s concerts feature a blend of classic pieces and contemporary hits, from Gershwin to Michael Jackson.

For more information on the Lompoc concert, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.