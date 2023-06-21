SYV Cottage to host fashion show/brunch
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation on Saturday is presenting "Vintage Vogue," a fashion show and brunch at Craft House at Corque in Solvang to benefit the SVCHF Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund that supports local aspiring and promising healthcare workers of the future.
The event also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the New To You Shop’s support of the hospital.
The event will be held June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Craft House at Corque in Solvang.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities and questions about the event, contact June Martin, senior philanthropy officer at SYVCH Foundation. Call 805-691-9509 or email j2martin@sbch.org.
Solvang Festival Theater to host special 'Emma' performance
The curtains will go up on a special opening performance of Emma at the newly renovated outdoor Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, June 24, for an evening of fun under the stars.
Proceeds from the event benefit the PCPA Scholarship Appeal, which provides financial support for PCPA interns in training at the regional theatre.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include a pre-show reception with charcuterie boxes, as well as intermission hospitality with cookies and hot beverages.
For tickets and information, call 805-928-7731, ext. 4109, or visit pcpa.org/events.
Man & Woman of the Year, Youth in Service nomination deadline July 7
Nominations are now open for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2023 Man & Woman of the Year and Youth in Service awards, and will be accepted through July 7.
Since 1996, these “quiet heroes” who volunteer in various ways throughout the community have been honored by the Valley Foundation in partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Additionally, awards are given for lifetime achievement and to volunteers in the foundation's primary areas of grant-making: service to youth, seniors, education, and health and human services. Each winner receives a grant from the foundation for donation to the charity of his or her choice.
Nomination forms are available at the offices of the Valley Foundation and in today's edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of Valley Foundation board members, editors of the Valley News, and former Man and Woman of the Year winners, based on the nominations received. They will be honored Oct. 15 at a celebration at Rancho Carmina in Los Olivos.
For celebration tickets or for more information, call 688-2991, e-mail Administrative Director Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net, visit www.thevalleyfoundation.org, or drop by the Foundation's office at 485 Alisal Road, Suite 272, in Solvang.
Solvang draft general plan, housing element available for review
The City of Solvang Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan and 2023-2031 Housing Element HCD Review Letter are now available to the public for review online at plansolvang.com
The Solvang 2045 General Plan is a long-range plan that guides decision-making and establishes rules and standards for new development and city improvements, according to City officials.
The document reflects the community's vision for the future and is intended to provide direction through the year 2045.
The 2045 General Plan process, which began in December 2020, included several community engagement events where community input was solicited to help guide the future of the City.
To submit comments on the Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan, either use the green comment box on the homepage of the PlanSolvang website at plansolvang.com, or email the City of Solvang Planning Division (SCheca@cityofsolvang.com), or send written comments to the following address:
City of Solvang, Planning Division; Attn: Sophia Checa, Interim Planning Manager; 411 Second Street, Solvang, CA 93463
Summer reading program runs through July 29
Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries kicked off their annual summer reading program themed "All Together Now," which runs through July 29.
The program is open to all ages. Participants have a chance to win prizes and enjoy reading.
Those ages 14-17 are also invited to to volunteer at the library this summer.
For more information about volunteering or summer programming, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org/about/santa-ynez-valley-libraries