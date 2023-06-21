SYV Cottage to host fashion show/brunch

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation on Saturday is presenting "Vintage Vogue," a fashion show and brunch at Craft House at Corque in Solvang to benefit the SVCHF Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund that supports local aspiring and promising healthcare workers of the future.

The event also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the New To You Shop’s support of the hospital.

