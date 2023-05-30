4th of July festival, fireworks show a go

The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club will present its annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang on Tuesday, July 4, from 12-10 p.m. 

Gates open at 12 p.m. and admission is $15. Children under age 12 are cost free when accompanied by an adult. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0