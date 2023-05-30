4th of July festival, fireworks show a go
The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club will present its annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang on Tuesday, July 4, from 12-10 p.m.
Gates open at 12 p.m. and admission is $15. Children under age 12 are cost free when accompanied by an adult.
Active military and immediate family members with ID are also free at the entrance.
According to event organizers, the festival grounds will host the largest number of merchant and food vendors, and a kids' area featuring bounce houses and face painters. Alcohol will be fore sale to guests 21+.
Live entertainment by Jamie Green Music starts at 3 p.m., Agin Brothers at 5 p.m., and Falcon Heavy at 7:30 p.m. DJ Peete will be spinning all day starting at 12 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin promptly at 9 p.m. Organizers suggest arriving extra early this year "as we expect record attendance."
Guests can bring in lawn chairs and blankets. No outside alcohol or coolers permitted.
All bags, strollers and carts will be checked upon entering.
There is no parking on site at Old Mission Santa Inés. Handicap Parking is available at the corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road.
NatureTrack Film Festival submissions open
Film submissions are being accepted for the NatureTrack Film Festival through Friday, June 30.
The 3-day program themed "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film" will include both feature-length and short films in a wide variety of genres and subjects including documentary, narrative, animation, experimental, conservation, outdoors adventure, student films, and more.
Film submissions can be made at Filmfreeway.com.
Though the annual event's roots are in Los Olivos, this year's event will debut at the Metropolitan Fairview Theatre in Goleta from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
A one-day film event, "Best of the Fest," will be held in Los Olivos the following weekend with further details to be announced.
For more information including ticket and pass sales, submissions, and more, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org or call 805-886-2047.
Rocket Town Comic Con debuts June 10
Lompoc is set to host its inaugural comic book and multi-genre entertainment convention 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11 at the Lompoc Middle School Gym, 234 S. N St.
The weekend convention, featuring all things related to comic book culture, invites fans to gather and meet creators, actors, entertainment industry experts — and each other.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Admission is $10 each day or $50 for the weekend. Children under 12 years of age and first responders are free, according to the event website.
For vendor registration or to purchase tickets, visit rockettowncomiccon.com
Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party set June 17
The Elverhoj museum is celebrating the year's longest day of the year with a Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party Saturday, June 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The merrymaking starts with beverages overlooking the vines and includes gourmet food, a live auction and entertainment, topped with plenty of hygge around the glowing Solstice Sankt Hans Aften bonfire, a museum spokeswoman said.
The festivities take place at the Stonecrest Estate at Kærskov Vineyard, located at 1640 Alamo Pintado Rd. in Solvang.
To purchase tickets, go to www.elverhoj.org/solstice-tickets?utm_term=2023-05-21
SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign concludes June 2
The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen fundraising campaign, themed "Wild West," will conclude with a final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.
Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic returns in June
The 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic is set for Saturday, June 24, when guests will have a chance to dine, sip, and support service projects that benefit the Santa Ynez Valley and larger Santa Barbara County region.
The lively outdoor gathering will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark's-in-the Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., in Los Olivos.
The evening begins with appetizers, a glass of local wine, and live entertainment by Dewey Roberts.
Ahead of a live auction event, guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items that include a variety of lifestyle packages and items donated by local businesses.
An event spokesperson noted that past live auction offerings have included vacation packages, art, and rare wines.
Proceeds from the event benefit St. Mark's on-site preschool program, the annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series, which hosts world-class musicians, and the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen — a food hub that addresses food insecurity through teaching and training, food recovery, supporting microeconomic culinary projects, and charitable feeding on and off-site in collaboration with area organizations and individuals.
To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/SummerClassic23 or call 805-448-7070.
Donations can also be made at http://smitv.info/servesyv or by texting SERVESYV to 44321.