Summer reading program ends July 29
Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries kicked off their annual summer reading program themed "All Together Now," which runs through July 29.
The program is open to all ages. Participants have a chance to win prizes while enjoying reading.
Those ages 14-17 are also invited to volunteer at the library this summer.
The program is available at Buellton, Solvang and Goleta libraries.
For more information about volunteering or summer programming, visit www.goletavalleylibrary.org/about/santa-ynez-valley-libraries
Submissions open for California national parks exhibition
The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature of Solvang is accepting artwork submissions for its third annual juried exhibition tilted "California National Parks: Stories of Water."
The deadline for submissions is Monday, July 10.
Inspired by California's nine national parks, artists are invited to celebrate the lakes, waterfalls, dew, rain, and various forms of water that can be found in them — or evidence of a lack of water, according to exhibition organizers.
The impacts of a lack of water are equally important as persistent drought remains a critical issue for California, organizers say, and will be an important discussion thread throughout the exhibition.
Finalists selected for the exhibition will have works displayed Sept. 23 through Feb. 19, 2024, in the Wildling Museum’s first-floor gallery.
Cash prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded at the opening reception slated for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
The exhibition will be juried by Nathan Vonk, owner of Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery in Santa Barbara.
All applications must be submitted through CaFÉ at www.callforentry.org to be included in the jury selection process.
The fee for entry is $35 for the first image and $20 for each additional image, with a limit of three entries per artist.
Artists new to the CaFÉ website will need to register for an account before applying for this call.
For more information and to download a detailed prospectus, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2023- ca-national-parks-exhibition.
Music in the park series weekly at Solvang Park
Solvang's Summer Music in the Park Series will return weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by area musicians.
The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.
Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
Wednesday summer concerts include:
July 5: Tony Buck & Cadillac Angels, an original style of Americana and roots rock.
July 12: Chicken Bone Slim & the Biscuits, a mix of blues with west coast swing, rockabilly and roots rock.
For the full list of upcoming concerts, visit
Man & Woman of the Year, Youth in Service nomination deadline July 7
Nominations are open for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2023 Man & Woman of the Year and Youth in Service awards, and will be accepted through July 7.
Since 1996, these “quiet heroes” who volunteer in various ways throughout the community have been honored by the Valley Foundation in partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Additionally, awards are given for lifetime achievement and to volunteers in the foundation's primary areas of grant-making: service to youth, seniors, education, and health and human services. Each winner receives a grant from the foundation for donation to the charity of his or her choice.
Nomination forms are available at the offices of the Valley Foundation and in today's edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of Valley Foundation board members, editors of the Valley News, and former Man and Woman of the Year winners, based on the nominations received. They will be honored Oct. 15 at a celebration at Rancho Carmina in Los Olivos.
For celebration tickets or for more information, call 688-2991, e-mail Administrative Director Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net, visit www.thevalleyfoundation.org, or drop by the Foundation's office at 485 Alisal Road, Suite 272, in Solvang.