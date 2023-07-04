Summer reading program ends July 29

Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries kicked off their annual summer reading program themed "All Together Now," which runs through July 29.

The program is open to all ages. Participants have a chance to win prizes while enjoying reading.

