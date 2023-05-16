Wildling Museum hosts 'underwater' art installation

A new art installation titled "Message in a Bottle" is on display at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang through February 2024. 

The site-specific installation featuring Northridge-based artist Elizabeth Criss, is located in the museum's Michele Kuelbs Tower Gallery, and marks the third exhibit in the museum’s tower installation program highlighting Southern California artists inspired by the environment who provide an indoor-outdoor art experience for visitors, a museum spokeswoman said.

