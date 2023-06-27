Music in the park series weekly at Solvang Park
Solvang's Summer Music in the Park Series will return weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by local musicians.
The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.
Concerts are held outdoors in the park. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and food and drinks.
Solvang restaurants will be open and available for take-out orders. Alcoholic beverages are permitted in closed containers.
Wednesday summer concerts include:
June 28: Free Radicals Band, a 5-piece band playing rock and blues covers and originals.
July 5: Tony Buck & Cadillac Angels, an original style of Americana and roots rock.
July 12: Chicken Bone Slim & the Biscuits, a mix of blues with west coast swing, rockabilly and roots rock.
For the full list of upcoming concerts, visit syvnews.com
4th of July Festival at Santa Inès Mission
The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club will present its Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang on Tuesday, July 4, from 12-10 p.m.
Gates open at noon and admission is $15. Children under age 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Active military and immediate family members with ID are also free at the entrance.
According to event organizers, the festival grounds will host the largest number of merchant and food vendors, and a kids' area featuring bounce houses and face painters. Alcohol will be fore sale to guests 21+.
Live entertainment by Jamie Green Music starts at 3 p.m., Agin Brothers at 5 p.m., and Falcon Heavy at 7:30 p.m. DJ Peete will be spinning all day starting at 12 p.m.
The fireworks show will begin promptly at 9 p.m. Organizers suggest arriving extra early this year "as we expect record attendance."
Tickets can be purchased at eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/fourth-of-july-23/tickets
Man & Woman of the Year, Youth in Service nomination deadline July 7
Nominations are open for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2023 Man & Woman of the Year and Youth in Service awards, and will be accepted through July 7.
Since 1996, these “quiet heroes” who volunteer in various ways throughout the community have been honored by the Valley Foundation in partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Additionally, awards are given for lifetime achievement and to volunteers in the foundation's primary areas of grant-making: service to youth, seniors, education, and health and human services. Each winner receives a grant from the foundation for donation to the charity of his or her choice.
Nomination forms are available at the offices of the Valley Foundation and in today's edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of Valley Foundation board members, editors of the Valley News, and former Man and Woman of the Year winners, based on the nominations received. They will be honored Oct. 15 at a celebration at Rancho Carmina in Los Olivos.
For celebration tickets or for more information, call 688-2991, e-mail Administrative Director Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net, visit www.thevalleyfoundation.org, or drop by the Foundation's office at 485 Alisal Road, Suite 272, in Solvang.
NatureTrack Film Festival submission deadline Friday
Film submissions are being accepted for the NatureTrack Film Festival through Friday, June 30.
The 3-day program themed "Igniting Passion for Nature Through Film" will include both feature-length and short films in a wide variety of genres and subjects including documentary, narrative, animation, experimental, conservation, outdoors adventure, student films, and more.
Film submissions can be made at Filmfreeway.com.
Though the annual event's roots are in Los Olivos, this year's event will debut at the Metropolitan Fairview Theatre in Goleta from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
A one-day film event, "Best of the Fest," will be held in Los Olivos the following weekend with further details to be announced.
For more information including ticket and pass sales, submissions, and more, visit naturetrackfilmfestival.org or call 805-886-2047.