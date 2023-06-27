Music in the park series weekly at Solvang Park

Solvang's Summer Music in the Park Series will return weekly at 5 p.m. in Solvang Park through Aug. 30, featuring live performances by local musicians.

The 2023 concert series — showcasing classic rock 'n' roll, blues, country, and jazz — is presented by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce with title sponsor Waste Management, and other local sponsors.

