Los Alamos Theatre Group presents original production 

Los Alamos Theatre Group returns to the stage for their eighth original production, "CRAZY TALENTED 2, Asylum for Murder: A Screwball Comedy," that kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.

The new play features a cast of 10, including songs by local musician Dillon Ruse, who take audiences on a journey to the imaginary location of "Seven Acres" — a very exclusive wellness haven located in the hills above Los Alamos.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0