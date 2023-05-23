Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party set for June 17
The Elverhoj museum is celebrating the year's longest day of the year with a Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party Saturday, June 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The merrymaking starts with beverages overlooking the vines and includes gourmet food, a live auction and entertainment, topped with plenty of hygge around the glowing Solstice Sankt Hans Aften bonfire, a museum spokeswoman said.
The festivities take place at the Stonecrest Estate at Kærskov Vineyard, located at 1640 Alamo Pintado Rd. in Solvang.
SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign concludes June 2
The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen fundraising campaign, themed "Wild West," will conclude with a Final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.
Art pop-up event slated for June 23
Local fine artist Robbie Kaye is set to debut the newest works from her "All Dressed Up, Everywhere to Go" exhibit on Friday, June 23 at Crawford Family Wines tasting room in Solvang.
As part of the show where guests are invited to enjoy wine and charcuterie, Kaye will perform a painting demonstration.
A balloon installation by artist Amie Moore of Balloons x Mama will also be on display.
The event is slated for 5 to 7:30 p.m., and admission is free.
A portion of proceeds from wine and art sales will be donated to Santa Ynez Valley Pride.
Crawford Family Wines tasting room is located at 1661 Mission Dr., Solvang.
Solvang Festival Theater to host special performance of 'Emma'
The curtains will go up on a special opening performance of Emma at the newly renovated outdoor Solvang Festival Theater on Saturday, June 24, for an evening of fun under the stars.
Proceeds from the event benefit the PCPA Scholarship Appeal, which provides financial support for PCPA interns in training at the regional theatre.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include a pre-show reception with charcuterie boxes, as well as intermission hospitality with cookies and hot beverages.
For tickets and information, call 805-928-7731, ext. 4109, or visit pcpa.org/events.
Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic returns in June
The 2023 Santa Ynez Valley Summer Classic is set for Saturday, June 24, when guests will have a chance to dine, sip, and support service projects that benefit the Santa Ynez Valley and larger Santa Barbara County region.
The lively outdoor gathering will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark's-in-the Valley, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., in Los Olivos.
The evening begins with appetizers, a glass of local wine, and live entertainment by Dewey Roberts.
Ahead of a live auction event, guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items that include a variety of lifestyle packages and items donated by local businesses.
An event spokesperson noted that past live auction offerings have included vacation packages, art, and rare wines.
Proceeds from the event benefit St. Mark's on-site preschool program, the annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series, which hosts world-class musicians, and the Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen — a food hub that addresses food insecurity through teaching and training, food recovery, supporting microeconomic culinary projects, and charitable feeding on and off-site in collaboration with area organizations and individuals.