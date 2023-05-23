Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party set for June 17

The Elverhoj museum is celebrating the year's longest day of the year with a Solstice Sundowner Benefit Party Saturday, June 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The merrymaking starts with beverages overlooking the vines and includes gourmet food, a live auction and entertainment, topped with plenty of hygge around the glowing Solstice Sankt Hans Aften bonfire, a museum spokeswoman said.

