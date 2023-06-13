Marlon Wayans performs at Chumash Casino July 14
Comedian Marlon Wayans will bring his North American stand-up tour, “Microphone Fiend,” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
After years of success in TV and film, Wayans launched his first stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” on Netflix in 2018 and followed with three more on HBO Max, including his latest, “God Loves Me,” which was released earlier this year.
He has now embarked on a summer tour that includes one special night at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Tickets for the show are $39, $49, $59, $64 and $69, and can be purchased online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Man & Woman of the Year, Youth in Service nomination deadline July 7
Nominations are now open for the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation 2023 Man & Woman of the Year and Youth in Service awards, and will be accepted through July 7.
Since 1996, these “quiet heroes” who volunteer in various ways throughout the community have been honored by the Valley Foundation in partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley News.
Additionally, awards are given for lifetime achievement and to volunteers in the foundation's primary areas of grant-making: service to youth, seniors, education, and health and human services. Each winner receives a grant from the foundation for donation to the charity of his or her choice.
Nomination forms are available at the offices of the Valley Foundation and in the Santa Ynez Valley News. The deadline to submit nomination forms has been moved to July 7.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of Valley Foundation board members, editors of the Valley News, and former Man and Woman of the Year winners, based on the nominations received. They will be honored Oct. 15 at a celebration at Rancho Carmina in Los Olivos.
Summer reading program kicks off at local libraries
Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries kicked off their annual Summer Reading program themed "All Together Now," which runs through July 29.
The program is open to all ages. Participants have a chance to win prizes and enjoy reading.
Those ages 14-17 are also invited to to volunteer at the library this summer.
Solvang draft general plan, housing element available for review
The City of Solvang Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan and 2023-2031 Housing Element HCD Review Letter are now available to the public for review online at plansolvang.com
The Solvang 2045 General Plan is a long-range plan that guides decision-making and establishes rules and standards for new development and city improvements, according to City officials.
The document reflects the community's vision for the future and is intended to provide direction through the year 2045.
The 2045 General Plan process, which began in December 2020, included several community engagement events where community input was solicited to help guide the future of the City.
To submit comments on the Public Review Draft 2045 General Plan, either use the green comment box on the homepage of the PlanSolvang website at plansolvang.com, or email the City of Solvang Planning Division (SCheca@cityofsolvang.com), or send written comments to the following address:
City of Solvang, Planning Division; Attn: Sophia Checa, Interim Planning Manager; 411 Second Street, Solvang, CA 93463