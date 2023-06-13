Marlon Wayans performs at Chumash Casino July 14

Comedian Marlon Wayans will bring his North American stand-up tour, “Microphone Fiend,” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

After years of success in TV and film, Wayans launched his first stand-up comedy special, “Woke-ish,” on Netflix in 2018 and followed with three more on HBO Max, including his latest, “God Loves Me,” which was released earlier this year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0