Buellton Brew Fest making return May 6

Buellton's Brew Fest will be held at River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.

In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local talent The New Vibe, The Last Decade, and DJ Peete!

