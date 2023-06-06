Hartmann offering in-person office hours

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold in-person office hours in Lompoc, Solvang, Goleta, and Santa Ynez.

Open office hours allow third district residents to ask questions about county governance, share ideas, and learn about community projects. 

