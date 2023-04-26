SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign kicks off 

The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign, themed "Wild West," begins Sunday, April 30 at 12 p.m. with a kickoff lunch/ auction event at Riverview Park in Buellton, and continues through June as follows:

• Luncheon and Auction: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Gainey Winery; 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0