SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign kicks off
The 2023 SYV Youth Rec Queen campaign, themed "Wild West," begins Sunday, April 30 at 12 p.m. with a kickoff lunch/ auction event at Riverview Park in Buellton, and continues through June as follows:
• Luncheon and Auction: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Gainey Winery;
• "5% Friday": A portion of sales at New Frontiers are donated to SYV Youth Rec on Friday, May 19;
• Final event – dinner/ auction at 5 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
For tickets, contact Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
To make a donation or volunteer, contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.
Los Alamos Flea festival supports sustainable ag
Los Alamos nonprofit IRL Arts Foundation will host year two of Los Alamos Flea, a fundraising event benefitting sustainable agriculture, food use, and conscious community action.
The three-day event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday May 5 to 7 in Los Alamos, featuring live music and a silent auction at The Maker’s Son on Friday, a Saturday vendor market at Los Alamo Antiques Depot & Bar, and a documentary screening at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club on Sunday.
Funds raised by ticket sales, vendor fees, sponsorships, and sales of donated goods go to support local nonprofits, and fund scholarships for continuing education in sustainable food systems.
IRL Arts Foundation has so far awarded scholarships in 2023 to students at Allan Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School, a spokeswoman said.
"While our events like the Flea will be fun and entertaining, the educational and community-building aspects are what mean the most to me," explained Katie Smith-Adair, IRL Arts Foundation president and Los Alamos resident. "Taking steps to be more cognizant of where your food comes from and how to reduce your waste can feel overwhelming, especially in uncertain times, and it’s my experience that challenges become less daunting when they’re handled as a community."
To learn more about the event, buy tickets, or make a donation, visit https://losalamosflea.com
Buellton Brew Fest returns May 6
Buellton's Brew Fest will be held at River View Park from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, featuring over 55 craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries and spirits companies.
In addition to beverages, an assortment of food trucks and lawn games will be on hand, including mega-sized beer pong and live performances by local talent The New Vibe, The Last Decade, and DJ Peete!
A $65 VIP ticket will provide access to the event an hour early, at 11:30 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sample from special beers not available during the general admission session.
General admission tickets are $55 to gain access to the event at 12:30 p.m. The ticket includes tastings from any of the craft breweries, seltzers, kombucha, ciders, wineries, and spirits on site.
A designated driver ticket is $20 for those guests who are looking to enjoy the festival and get their loved ones home safely. They can also enter during the VIP Session at 11:30 a.m.
For locals and visitors not staying in Buellton, the Brew Bus will be conducting pickups in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta. A bus transportation ticket must be purchased prior to the event, as no shuttle tickets will be sold at pickup locations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit buelltonbrewfest.com.
Solvang Rotary fundraiser April 29
Solvang Rotary Foundation will present its annual fundraiser on April 29 at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and Carriage House, featuring JSL Music Productions as the evening’s entertainment and dinner by Island View Catering.
The event themed “Black Tie or Blue Jeans” is slated for 5 p.m.
Funds raised will benefit local Rotary projects that support local veterans and families, first responders, senior citizens, the Fourth of July Parade, schools, and scholarships for local high school students.
This year’s live auction includes a limited signed #8 Kobe Bryant Jersey, a 5-night stay at a Guatemalan vacation home for six guests on Lake Atitlan, a private, family style dinner for 10 at Grappolo, a 750 ml bottle of 2000 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, four infield Dodger tickets paired with a two-room/one-night stay at the 5-star Langham Huntington in Pasadena; and a bottle of Frank Sinatra’s private label Jack Daniels with memorabilia from the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas.
A variety of silent auction items up for bid also include a specialty whiskey tasting bar.
Tickets are $130 per person, and include beer and wine.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Stephen Palmer at 805-245-8442 or emailing at spalmer0121@gmail.com.