Abel Maldonado, Minami Center provide recreational activities for youth during the holidays

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and a teen pop-up event at the Minami Center provide free, safe recreational activities for area teens during winter break.
The Abel Maldonado youth center, which features indoor basketball courts, computers and other activities, will be open during its regular hours for teens.
Organized as part of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth and Safety, the pop-up at the Minami Center runs from 1 to 4 p.m. each day until Jan. 10.
Activities will include everything from arts and crafts and Nerf blaster battles to kickball, basketball, soccer, bubble soccer, dodgeball and an open gym.