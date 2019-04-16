The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria will extend its hours temporarily during spring break beginning Friday.
The center will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through April 27.
There will be games and activities, such as Nerf Wars, access to the fitness room, pool tournaments, drones, connect four tournaments and movie nights on Fridays.
Participants must be in the seventh through 12th grades and youth center membership, which is free, is required.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.