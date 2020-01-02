Abel Maldonado center to become part of national safe place network for youths

The city of Santa Maria will hold a ceremony Monday to inaugurate the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center into the National Safe Places Network, which includes over 20,000 sites across country that advertise themselves as safe havens for youths in crisis. 

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. and will introduce a black-and-yellow "safe place" sign at the youth center.  

Safe Place is a national outreach and prevention program for youths 18 and younger who are in crisis.

It is estimated that over 1 million youths run away from home each year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts and other issues, a city spokesman said.

The Safe Place program provides an option for young people who feel they have nowhere to turn.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is the first location to become a Safe Place site in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria’s Safe Place initiative is being organized by the city's Recreation and Parks Department, the Mayor's Task Force on Youth and Safety and Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley. 

Questions regarding the event may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

