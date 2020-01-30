Abba's House: New resource center provides array of bilingual social services

Alvarez came on board in December after leaving Catholic Charities last year, shortly after Abba’s House was officially inaugurated in October.

Just as with Sanchez, Alvarez’s past clients who had sought help with social security and immigration inquiries began coming to see him at Abba’s House and telling other community members about him and Sanchez.

“We’re here to meet the words in our motto, which are, ‘We’re here to serve,’ and we’re all on board with that statement,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said at Abba’s House, he and Sanchez are able to work with clients in a way they couldn't at Catholic Charities, where the doors closed after business hours were over. He said although it’s just the two of them, they are able to go beyond what other social work agencies provide, staying with clients late into the evening or meeting with them on weekends.

Despite the young nonprofit’s low funds, they still find ways to provide for clients.

Sanchez described one family with a 3-year-old son who was dying of surgery complications following a terminal illness and was sleeping on the floor of their house because the family did not have a bed for him.