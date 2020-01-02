AB-5 hitting locally at trucking, publishing, other industries that use independent contractors

Independent contractors can drive older trucks as long as they’re upgraded to meet state and federal standards, but companies like Rockin CJ Transport, which has served the area since 2003, realistically can’t use older trucks in their fleets.

“We’d have to buy new trucks,” Diamond said. “And then hire drivers. We have to be compliant. You can retrofit the engine, but by the time you do that, you might as well buy a new truck. It’s not as though we can afford that.”

Diamond said the company won’t have to close as a result of losing its contract drivers, but losing 30 of Rockin CJ Transport’s workforce will reduce the amount of products it can deliver.

“We do other work,” she said. “We will be busy. But we won’t be able to provide the companies we work for with what they need. It’s going to be hard on everybody, like the paving companies.”

If paving companies can’t get the supplies they need — asphalt, sand, gravel, oil — it could delay city and county street maintenance as well as state and federal highway projects.

As the supply goes down, the demand will go up and prices will rise, so government agencies will likely find themselves paying more taxpayer dollars for some projects.