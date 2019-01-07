Try 1 month for 99¢

The Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold a presentation on Jan. 17 about the Hancock Promise, a free tuition program to Hancock College for local graduating high school students.

The AAUW — which advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy  and research — will hold the free presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the AHC Rabobank Student Center in Room 106A, 1100 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

A Hancock College representative will be at the meeting, and a question and answer session will be held following the presentation. Light refreshments will be served.

Those interested in making a reservation for the presentation are asked to contact Barbara at 805-934-1223 or barbaraj1223@comcast.net by Jan. 15.

