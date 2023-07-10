072621 Pedal Pacific 1.jpg

Twelve cyclists stopped in Lompoc in July 2021 for a meal and rest at Trinity Church of the Nazarene as part of a 1,700-mile Pedal the Pacific trek from Seattle to San Diego to raise awareness about human trafficking. A new team of campaigners will arrive in Lompoc this month.

 Photo courtesy of Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch, AAUW

Members of the public are invited to attend a special community reception honoring the 2023 Pedal the Pacific team, which consists of a dozen college students from across the country biking 1,700 miles from Seattle to San Diego to raise funds and awareness about human trafficking.

The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, July 12.

The event, which is hosted by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center (NCRCCPC), will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn on Monday, July 17, and will include an informational program and light dinner starting at 6 p.m. 

