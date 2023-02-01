The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch has opened up its annual speech contest to area high schoolers.
The contest, dubbed "AAUW California Speech Trek," is slated for Thursday, Feb. 16 at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, and invites high school students to deliver a 5-6 minute speech answering the question, “How can communities, organizations and citizens of all ages help protect and expand voting rights?”
The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend, free of charge.