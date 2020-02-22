AARP volunteers offering free tax preparation at Lompoc's DeWees Center

A group of AARP volunteers are providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-April.

The IRS-certified tax preparation services, provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, will be available by appointment at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 11.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Appointments can be made by calling 805-430-9448. Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number.

The services are open to all taxpayers.

Recipients of the services are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, government-issued photo ID, 2018 tax return, and all 2019 income statements to their appointment. Additionally, anyone who would like to receive their refund via direct deposit is asked to bring savings and checking account information.

For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.