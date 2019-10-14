The Solvang Senior Center will host an AARP related Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) event on Oct. 24-25 from 1-5 p.m.
Instructor Bob Hoffman will lead enrollees 55 and over through a two-day safe driving course which will include all recent changes to DMV codes, thorough tutorials, power-point, movies and one-on-one instruction.
Every participant will leave with an up-to-date DMV handbook and other important driving information.
To receive a vehicle insurance discount, enrollees must participate in both days of the program.
There is a $15 fee for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Register early as enrollment is limited.
To register, contact the Center at 805-688-3793.