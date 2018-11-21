Erin Krier often hears it before dawn.
Distant and sporadic at first, but steadily increasing until an orchestra of gobbles, yelps and clucks can be heard from a backyard pen at her Nipomo home. The turkeys are awake.
“I was not raised knowing how to kill a chicken or a turkey,” Krier said, as she was interrupted by the call and response of more than a dozen gobbling turkeys. “My grandmother was the one who taught me how to process birds. She was that connection for me.”
Krier began Babe’s Birds, named in memory of her grandmother, seven years ago. Since then, she has raised hundreds of Narragansett and Bourbon Red turkeys -- two heritage varieties -- from her backyard, selling them to people who want a locally grown, high-quality bird for their Thanksgiving table.
“We’ve gotten away from the kind of quality with the mass production; you have to do that in order to feed all the people,” she said. “I like the fact that I’m producing a high-quality meat product. It connects me to the old days and the way life used to be, when you took time to raise your own food and make a nice turkey dinner.”
According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, California’s commercial turkey farms raised approximately 11.5 million turkeys in 2016. The majority of turkeys raised on these farms and found in grocery stores across the country are broad-breasted white turkeys -- a variety of bird bred for its fast growth rate and large breast.
“Heritage varieties are historic; they're what all Thanksgiving turkeys used to be,” said Ryan Walker, the marketing and communications manager at the Livestock Conservancy, a North Carolina-based organization focusing on genetic preservation of rare breeds of livestock.
Broad-breasted whites are big. With shorter breast bones and larger breasts than a heritage or wild bird, the broad-breasted white turkey often weighs up to 40 pounds and is unable to fly. While a number have been saved by an annual presidential pardon, they often have health problems and are short-lived.
Heritage birds, by comparison, “are what turkeys looked like before breeders started focusing on growth rate [and raising] large amounts of meat very quickly,” Walker said. “They’re not quite wild but are far from many of today's commercially raised turkeys for sale in grocery stores.”
Farm to fork
For small operations like Krier’s, the path to Thanksgiving begins long before most households start searching for recipes and debating who to invite to dinner. She collects eggs from her year-round breeding flock -- two toms (males) and eight hens (females) -- in late winter and places them, two dozen at a time, into a cabinet incubator.
Chicks hatch after a 28-day incubation period and spend the first few weeks of their life in a brood under heat lamps. Once old enough to survive without the warmth of the light, the birds are transferred to an enclosed pen near the house. Hawks and coyotes remain a concern throughout the process.
“It’s a relatively hands-off process,” Krier explained. “Because they’re heritage birds, they’re pretty independent. For the most part, I keep them with plenty of water and accessible shelter. I do supplement their feed with some grain from the feed store.”
While a majority of her birds are sold off in spring, Krier keeps a handful of turkeys for her customers’ Thanksgiving tables. The turkeys are kept until the weekend before the holiday, when Krier processes them on site.
“I’m willing to do it because I want to eat them, but it’s not the best part,” she said. “It’s not easy, but if you’re an omnivore it’s part of the deal.”
Krier catches the turkeys at night, explaining that they’re easier to handle when they start to get drowsy. They’re kept out of the main pen until morning, when they’re inserted upside down into a metal cone. She cuts the neck of the bird, allowing the blood to drain.
The bird is then lowered into a propane-powered scalding pot, which uses hot water to loosen the feathers. They’re moved from there to a plucking machine, a large spinning bin with rubber fingers that removes the feathers.
Krier finishes the job by cleaning the bird -- both inside and out -- before packaging it for pickup.
“It helps you appreciate that it’s not just something from the store,” she said.
Trimmings and fixings
Jerry Mahoney spent the Monday before Thanksgiving preparing fresh bags of organic produce to be delivered to customers around Santa Maria. Loaded with everything from potatoes and winter squash to herbs and celery, he said he “was trying to get as much of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner” in a bag.
Operating small, organic farms throughout the region for more than two decades, Jerry and his wife, Alejandra Mahoney, opened Blosser Urban Garden, a small-scale organic farm located off Blosser Road, in 2009.
Growing a wide variety of fruits and vegetables on a little more than 3 acres of land, Jerry Mahoney said he tries to grow “the oddball things that you can’t find locally.” For fall and winter holidays, Jerry Mahoney said the farm must plan ahead to make sure crops are ready for harvest when the time rolls around.
“You start thinking about [holidays] in August,” he explained. Crops like winter squash are planted in summer and are ready at the end of September, though “most things take about 55 or 60 days.”
“If you’re eating in season, you’re definitely keeping it local,” he added. “These crops are growing when they’re supposed to grow and are harvested when they’re supposed to be. They don’t have to be harvested early to be transported from other parts of the world.”