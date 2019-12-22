A Santa Maria Times holiday tradition

The Santa Maria Times for decades has honored a tradition of which we are proud: On Christmas and New Year's days the reporters, editors, pressmen and processors, and your carriers join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.

Continuing the tradition, The Times will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 25. The same will hold true for Jan. 1. The combined editions for Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, which are delivered in time for reading on Christmas and New Year's day, feature a double dose of our regular columns and comics, two entertainment pages, and expanded news and sports reports.

While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world.

Santa Maria Times members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas and New Year's days with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated as developments warrant on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.