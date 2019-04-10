A $9 million, 40-unit affordable senior housing project broke ground Wednesday on 2.5 acres at the corner of Sierra Madre and South East avenues in Santa Maria.
Sierra Madre has been in development for over 10 years and is slated to provide housing for roughly 60 people, said John Fowler, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing president and CEO. In addition to the usual income restrictions of affordable housing, it will also be limited to seniors ages 62 and older.
The single-story development will include a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, along with a community center. Construction is anticipated to take 18 months and the nonprofit aims to hold the grand opening for the project around late 2020.
The construction budget was provided by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, city of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County, U.S. Development of Housing and Urban Development, Bank of America and the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, among other businesses and organizations.
On Wednesday, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing leaders and local elected officials spoke about Sierra Madre and the need for more housing projects that cater to the needs of the most vulnerable people.
Mayor Alice Patino praised Bethel Lutheran Church member Ethel Uyehara, who first suggested the land be used for affordable senior housing.
“Everyone knows in the state of California housing is very, very difficult to find,” she said. “And on the coast, affordable housing just isn’t there. To have housing where seniors can live in dignity is so important. People need to live in dignity in the later years of their life.
“I’m just excited — I think it’s a long time coming,” Patino said.
Pastor Carl Nielsen, of Bethel Lutheran Church, said he was happy to see Sierra Madre nearing its completion about a dozen years after the church first decided to look into locating a senior project on the land. The cottages will be located just south of the church, which originally owned the project site.
After meeting with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing officials about 10 years ago, the church sold the site to the nonprofit.
“In the book of Romans, it says, if we hope for something we do not see, we must wait for it in patience,” Nielsen said. “Well, I’m not sure we waited with the greatest patience … but it’s happening.”
Much of the past 10 years has been spent lining up funding partners to make the project possible, said Ken Trigueiro, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing executive vice president.
The nonprofit's staff hope projects like Sierra Madre and Guadalupe Court, which broke ground earlier this year, will partly address the lack of housing, especially for those with lower incomes, on the Central Coast.
“Housing is an issue across all of California,” Fowler said. “Affordable, market-rate, senior — all housing is an issue at this point. We have a governor going up and down the state talking to jurisdictions, saying, ‘You got to do more housing.’ And he specifically targeting jurisdiction on the Central Coast.”
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing board member Scott Fina said private market forces treat housing as a commodity, rather than a basic human need, and that the goal of Sierra Madre and similar projects was to bring a measure of fair treatment to those who have fallen behind.
“A few years ago, economist Thomas Piketty published a sweeping study on the history of capital. The essential finding of that study [was] economic inequality, unabated, will eventually threaten a good and democratic society,” Fina said. “In other words, the measure of a good and democratic society is not its wealth, not its power, but the welfare of its most vulnerable people.
“I buy that argument, but I say it different terms,” Fina continued. “The measure of a good [society] is compassion. Compassion doesn’t mean charity, it means justice, equal treatment and connectedness.”