A little rain doesn't dampen local Black History Month celebration

A little rain was not going to stop the celebration.
Despite on-and-off sprinkles that lingered through much of the day, the Santa Maria/Lompoc chapter of the NAACP’s annual Black History Month celebration went off without a hitch Saturday at Santa Maria’s Frontier Park on Foster Road.
While February is the official Black History Month, the local NAACP had to move this year’s celebration to the first weekend of March because their preferred February date was already taken.
“The reason we celebrate Black History Month is because the full story isn’t told,” said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, the NAACP’s event chairwoman. “The story wasn’t told unless it was about slavery. Black people contributed so much more, like the Tuskegee Airmen or Garrett Morgan who invented the traffic light.
“We realize it’s black history but it really is American History.”
Hundreds of people came out for the day and, when the sprinkles came, stayed dry by huddling under one of the 18 canopies that lined the park’s walkways.
The canopies were brought out by community, civic, business, nonprofit and Democratic political organizations to help support Black History Month while spreading the word about their various groups.
“These are people organizations and that’s all that matters,” said Kemba Lawrence of the Community Action Commission. "These groups are all invested in Santa Maria and its people. Regardless of color, we all have the same problems. We can provide solutions.
“We help senior citizens age in place," Lawrence noted. "Lots of seniors live on fixed incomes, and we’re doing everything we can to help them.”
There was music and food, but to get a free lunch, people had to take a card around and get it stamped at each booth.
“We’re cooking up chicken [on a Santa Maria-style barbecue pit] and we’ll have beans, salad and bread, but you’ve got to get your card stamped,” said Val Ramirez, the head chef and spokesman for the United Domestic Workers of America.
“We barbecue for these folks every year," Ramirez said. "This is a good thing, and we do it to support all the good causes represented out here.”
The music was provided by the Santa Ynez Youth Jazz Band, and there was a performance by the Righetti High School Ballet Folklorico.
NAACP volunteer master of ceremonies Pamela Beebe got the official program underway promptly at noon.
Santa Maria Mayor Pro Tem Mike Cordero was first to step to the microphone.
“It is a real honor to be here today,” said Cordero. “Sometimes black history is all boxed up, but it needs to come out of the box because it’s American History.
"We made it, we need to celebrate it, celebrate our differences," he continued. "This should be a strength. I really believe we all need to be together as one community.
“We need to celebrate all the people who came before us upon whose shoulders we all stand.”
“This is an opportunity for us to remember the struggles of African Americans,” said Santa Maria 3rd District City Councilwoman Gloria Soto. “We must remember that even though the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965, there is still a lot of voter suppression going on.
“While I celebrate the rights that we all have now, we still have a long way to go.”
“It’s important that we share history — share our history and to wrap our arms around each other and support each other,” said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne. “Today we get to celebrate the vital role that African-Americans have played in our country.”
“Santa Maria is a really good community where people like to get out and learn about these things,” said NAACP volunteer Joann Green. “That’s what makes this day really special.”