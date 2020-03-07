A little rain doesn't dampen local Black History Month celebration

“We help senior citizens age in place," Lawrence noted. "Lots of seniors live on fixed incomes, and we’re doing everything we can to help them.”

There was music and food, but to get a free lunch, people had to take a card around and get it stamped at each booth.

“We’re cooking up chicken [on a Santa Maria-style barbecue pit] and we’ll have beans, salad and bread, but you’ve got to get your card stamped,” said Val Ramirez, the head chef and spokesman for the United Domestic Workers of America.

“We barbecue for these folks every year," Ramirez said. "This is a good thing, and we do it to support all the good causes represented out here.”

The music was provided by the Santa Ynez Youth Jazz Band, and there was a performance by the Righetti High School Ballet Folklorico.

NAACP volunteer master of ceremonies Pamela Beebe got the official program underway promptly at noon.

Santa Maria Mayor Pro Tem Mike Cordero was first to step to the microphone.

“It is a real honor to be here today,” said Cordero. “Sometimes black history is all boxed up, but it needs to come out of the box because it’s American History.