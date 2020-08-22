A double victory: Roselina Vega Solorio fights for her life and her childrens’ custody

Roselina Vega Solorio, a Mexican immigrant who arrived in the United States with her parents in the late 1990s, always considered herself a strong, healthy, and highly energetic woman. In April 2019, however, devastating life circumstances put her strength to the test.
When she migrated to this country she had no trouble keeping up with two jobs to help cover household expenses. She was a farmworker in the fields of California's Central Valley until her family decided to make Santa Maria their new home. Soon after, she started working cleaning hotels and at Allan Hancock's childcare center.
Here she also met her ex-partner and became a mother of two. “I soon realized that I was in an unhealthy relationship. When I got married, I didn't know that my ex-partner used drugs. There were times when this person put my children's lives and mine at risk,” she said, referring to her now one-year-old girl and two-year old boy. So one day, Vega made the decision to leave him and go live with her parents to ensure a better future for her children.
But as things got better, a gray cloud overtook Vega's life again.
She started experiencing health problems. "For me, getting sick or missing work to go to the doctor was not an option, because I needed to provide for my children and without the financial support of their father, looking out for them was more difficult," she said.
One day, she felt an excruciating stomach pain accompanied by uncontrollable vomiting she couldn't ignore, and finally headed to the emergency room. Not even morphine controlled or lessened the pain I felt," she said. She had to stay three days under medical observation and was diagnosed with what medical professionals believed was a highly developed pancreatic cancer. "I was told I probably didn't have much time to live," she said.
After receiving a series of medical exams in April 2019, Vega was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma.
In addition to the uncertainty her health status caused her, her ex-partner filed for divorce shortly after learning of her diagnosis and demanded full custody of their children.
Vega began to enter a state of depression. "Now I had a double burden, two battles to fight, and I felt like I was losing everything."
Mission Hope's staff was crucial not only for her cancer treatment but in addressing her emotional well-being. "They gave me hope back," Vega said.
“John Malinowski always strived to learn Spanish to communicate with me and other patients. There is no doubt these people have a passion for what they do,” she said.
“Also, every time I attended a session with my (psychological) therapist, I came out of there feeling so much stronger and happier. I appreciate having Mission Hope's staff who can empathize with me. I know some have survived cancer themselves."
Spanish support groups and wellness classes also provided Vega the opportunity to reflect, learn and motivated her to persevere, especially when she felt she could not see the light and dealt with the struggling side effects of chemotherapy.
“If I am not well, those around me won't be either. My family and I have learned to eat healthier, to live better. Also, this whole experience tested the strength I always knew I had. I faced two battles at the same time and I won,” Vega said.
Now, several months after the complete remission of her cancer, Vega emphasized the importance of prioritizing personal health. "Don't be afraid to ask for help, even if the cost of the healthcare services concern you, and you wonder how you will pay. I want you to know that there are programs out there that can support you," she said.
Vega is grateful for a second chance at life and hopes to resume the English and child development classes she was enrolled in at Allan Hancock College to eventually achieve her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher and give back to her community.
“My children are my rock and motivation. I want to be a great role model for them”, Vega said.
