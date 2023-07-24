Orthodox Church of the Annunciation will present a morning of fellowship and faith-enlightening discussion with Abbess Katherine Weston on July 29 titled “Baptizing Culture: Applying St. Basil the Great’s Lessons in Modern Time,” followed by a question and answer session.
Weston, an Orthodox Christian monastic, is a pastoral counselor and trauma specialist in private practice. For 15 years she has been addressing topics central to the basic human experience, integrating an Orthodox Christian worldview with perspectives from current psychotherapies.
Weston holds a master of arts in pastoral care and counseling from Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) in Indianapolis. She lives in Indianapolis serving as Superior of the St. Xenia Monastic Community, and is an accomplished iconographer, and a composer of orthodox liturgical music.