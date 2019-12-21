A Christmas gift: Santa Ynez Valley Charter School students help out local families in need

Leading up to Christmas, a group of 22 fifth-grade "elves" from Santa Ynez Valley Charter School under the supervision of first-year math and science teacher Adam Pettit and some parents, were hard at work, making certain local families in need get to enjoy the holiday season.
Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket Program Director Genevieve Geyser, who has managed the program over the last 12 years and been involved for 15 years, buzzed around the Old Mission Santa Ines Parish Hall wrangling in excited children wearing Santa's helper hats and guiding the proper placement of several nonperishable products into plastic tubs to be gifted alongside a large basket of toys to 161 Valley families.
"The Charter School has done it for the last 12 years. They've been with me since the beginning," Geyser said. "It's a wonderful school. They teach them the right values, and they teach them to give back to the community. I've stayed with them through three principals."
For 19 years, the program has been organized through the Mission and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church and over 35 businesses and organizations also contribute each year, gifting of their time or resources and sometimes both.
Pat Fallon of St. Mark's, who was there helping to arrange baskets alongside the elves, said that the church was able to support 57 families during this especially important time of year.
"It's a special, special time," Fallon said, adding that when local families receive their gifts there are tears of happiness. "Kids cry, adults cry, we're all so moved."
According to Geyser, of the 662 people who will receive baskets this year, 369 are children under the age of 17 whose parents are residents of Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez or Solvang and qualify for financial assistance.
On Dec. 20, 161 families received their well-curated tub of food staples and toiletries, two fresh chickens donated by El Rancho Market, a gift card for a local grocery store, as well as a large, decorated box filled with wrapped presents for each family member, plus toys donated from the Alexander family’s annual Christmas toy drive.
"It's really grown over the years," Geyser said. "You can't believe the number of people who have reached out to help. The whole community really gets together which I think is really cool."
Cherie Bonazzola with Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church, whose bible study group alone pooled together $400 for the basket program, proudly assessed the large room filled with goods and said she blocks off this particular week each year to help out her fellow community members.
Starting in June, the fundraising begins for the program and by November, according to Geyser, the number of families who qualify for the program are known. This is when bulk shopping begins.
"There are really good sales before Thanksgiving," Geyser said, lifting a few boxed food items from a filled tub and explaining its good value.
Gathering his students to head back to school after a record-breaking hour of packing, according to Geyser, school teacher Pettit says the experience was memorable.
"The fact that Genevieve is able to get these classes to get involved, is incredible," Pettit said. "I'm very humbled to be a part of it."
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.