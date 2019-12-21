A Christmas gift: Santa Ynez Valley Charter School students help out local families in need

Pat Fallon of St. Mark's, who was there helping to arrange baskets alongside the elves, said that the church was able to support 57 families during this especially important time of year.

"It's a special, special time," Fallon said, adding that when local families receive their gifts there are tears of happiness. "Kids cry, adults cry, we're all so moved."

According to Geyser, of the 662 people who will receive baskets this year, 369 are children under the age of 17 whose parents are residents of Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez or Solvang and qualify for financial assistance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 20, 161 families received their well-curated tub of food staples and toiletries, two fresh chickens donated by El Rancho Market, a gift card for a local grocery store, as well as a large, decorated box filled with wrapped presents for each family member, plus toys donated from the Alexander family’s annual Christmas toy drive.

"It's really grown over the years," Geyser said. "You can't believe the number of people who have reached out to help. The whole community really gets together which I think is really cool."