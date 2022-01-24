A group of 18 Lompoc High students committed to a brighter future were honored during a recent graduation ceremony at the Hilton Garden Inn Lompoc as part of the new Career Readiness Academy.
The 12-week intensive training program, launched by Future for Lompoc Youth in coordination with Hancock College and Lompoc High School, celebrated its first class of graduates on Dec. 16, surrounded by community leaders, and cheering family and friends.
"I got a little emotional during the graduation," recalled Chuck Madson, Future for Lompoc Youth president.
Leading up to the graduation, Madson said that the students made great strides and "stepped up" in notable ways, creating bonds with otherwise unlikely friends and supporting one another all the way through.
As an example, Madson said during a trust exercise, students were paired up and one was blindfolded. The blindfolded student was left to rely on their partner to lead them around campus during the after-school program.
"Many of these students wouldn't normally have hung out together on campus," he said. "... there was an immediate bond and respect."
The program, designed to assist local high school juniors and seniors with planning for life after high school, led students through a series of weekly modules related to career readiness that included lessons in: Integrity and Work Ethic; Cultural Sensitivity and Understanding Diversity; Interview Techniques and Mock Interviews; Responsibility; Communication; and Decision-making.
In the 12th and final class, students took a trip to Hancock College where etiquette and clothing attributed to "dressing for success" were the lessons of the day. Students even learned how to give a thoughtful toast in a social setting, Madson said.
The lessons apparently connected, as all attending graduates dressed for success at the formal event, six requested to speak during the ceremony, and one offered to give a toast.
"It was just so powerful," Madson said.
'They need our support'
Madson, a care coordinator with the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavior Wellness, is 16 years clean and sober, and explained that youth today face an even greater challenge with the rise in fentanyl addictions, a crisis that has hit high schools across the county.
"And during COVID-19, [students] struggle with isolation," he said. "They need our support."
Specific to Lompoc, according to 2019 statistics, the city's poverty rate was 17.3% as compared to Santa Barbara County's 13.5% average. Further, 85% of the student population is on a free or reduced school lunch program, Madson said.
"One thing I saw over the years is the lack of focus on our youth," he said, noting that a number of programs have been rolled out to assist a number of vulnerable populations but few target the youth.
"As a community, we need to take responsibility for the success of Lompoc youth," Madson said.
Initially, Future for Lompoc Youth, also co-founded by Timothy Harrington, sought to put down roots in the community in the form of a physical location, until the pandemic hit. According to Madson, the concept was forced to shift gears, and the academy retooled. Instead of the students coming to them, they would bring it to the students on campus.
"We brought the project to them," Madson said, noting that the intention is to eventually offer the program to all high school students. "But the end goal is still to have a location."
From age 16 to 24
Graduates of the Career Readiness Academy will move onto the next program in the spring, an eight-week customer service training course that aims to support students as they learn the importance of professionalism and patience when dealing with the public.
Once they have completed the second program, students then will be enrolled in a one-year mentorship program to be paired up with a local mentor who matches each students' career field of interest. The mentorship program is being made available to youth 16 to 24 years of age.
"We keep hearing that they need to leave Lompoc to succeed, or leave Lompoc and never come back," Madson said. "We want to empower them and find options for them after high school. It's absolutely possible to achieve success here."