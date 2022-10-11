A young visitor climbs on a giant pumpkin at the Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch Saturday located at 1035 Alamo Pintado Rd. and Demark Drive in Solvang. The patch is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Oct. 31.
The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch has returned to Alamo Pintado Road for year 11 — just a half mile up from its previous location — to dole out family fun and showcase a sea of multicolored gourds of all sizes, perfect for decorating — and eating.
In keeping with tradition, the Jacobsens' two growing grounds on Alamo Pintado and Refugio roads keep the roadside pumpkin patch stocked. In fact, on a daily basis.
"We've got a boatload in the field still," said local farmer and company co-founder Steve Jacobsen. "We're restocking daily, so you're always getting fresh."
The pumpkin patch relocated to 1035 Alamo Pintado at Demanak Drive due to the sale of its previously leased lot. And, according to Jacobsen, the change of scenery is a welcome one.
"The feedback we’re getting is that [our customers] like this one better than the other," he said. "We've got everything off the road, and a better background with hills."
He noted that parents are also relieved that their children can explore without the worry of bustling Alamo Pintado road — "and we have more parking, a real easy in and out."
For those who have yet to visit the new location, the patch is brimming with 30 varieties of gourds that include the traditional pie pumpkins, as well as "stacker pumpkins" in blue, white and red.
The latter, a flatter fruit species, gets its name from its ability to be stacked.
"They can make a snowman pumpkin with them," Jacobsen said, noting that the blue ones are also good for culinary use. "They almost have a spice flavor to them and are kind of sweet. Use them for display and after, bake them for a pie."
Not for pies, but more for shock-and-awe, are the giant gourds taking up space. Though not record-breakers in weight, Jacobsen said, the company has a small collection of 300-pound pumpkins for sale.
New to the patch, which Jacobsen said was experimented with last year, is popcorn — farm-grown, that is.
"On the weekends we're processing it off the cob, and we run it through the “dekernel-er” (a hand crank that takes the kernels off the cob)," Jacobsen said, adding that the kernels go into a box then into a gunny sack to dry off.
As a result, patrons at the patch can expect to smell fresh-popped corn as the on-site popping machines go to work.
A bag of popcorn is $3, and full bags of popcorn seed for popping at a later time are available for purchase.
Jacobsen, who launched the patch on Alamo Pintado Road in 2010, continues to welcome customers from all over the state.
"We've got customers, 11 years in a row that have been coming," he said. "Some have been coming since Dad was doing it — and their grandchildren, too. It’s a big family tradition."
Jacobsen's father, Arne Jacobsen, in 1985 founded and operated the original and smaller-version Solvang Farmer pumpkin patch off Highway 246 until its closure in 2000.
Since then, Steve Jacobsen, with the help of family has added to the family-run business with traditions of his own, such as the kids and adults maze.
This season, children can confidently meander through a 1-acre mini-maze that features some curves and circles, Jacobsen said, while big kids and adults can attempt to make it through a 14-acre maze — four acres larger than usual.
Adventurers can also opt to get through both mazes at night with the special Night Maze events held 7:30 to 9 p.m., on the last Friday and Saturday of October.
"This year because we weren’t sure, so we made it bigger and a little easier to get through," he said, adding that it should take approximately 30-45 minutes to master the adult maze.
Next year, however, Jacobsen warned, "we’re going to let the hammer drop and make it real difficult again to get through."
