The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch has returned to Alamo Pintado Road for year 11 — just a half mile up from its previous location — to dole out family fun and showcase a sea of multicolored gourds of all sizes, perfect for decorating — and eating.

In keeping with tradition, the Jacobsens' two growing grounds on Alamo Pintado and Refugio roads keep the roadside pumpkin patch stocked. In fact, on a daily basis.

"We've got a boatload in the field still," said local farmer and company co-founder Steve Jacobsen. "We're restocking daily, so you're always getting fresh."

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch welcomed visitors Saturday offering a wide selection of pumpkins and a 10 acre corn maze.
The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. 

