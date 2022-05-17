Nine people and several animals, including five dogs, were displaced Tuesday after a structure fire broke out in a triplex apartment located on North M Street, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
Crews were dispatched at 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of North M Street and, upon arrival, reported an active fire with possible extension to the attic, according to Battalion Chief Dena Paschke.
Paschke said the first arriving engine companies made an aggressive attack to stabilize the incident, and occupants were immediately evacuated as crews searched and cleared the rest of the structure.
Firefighters contained the fire to a limited portion of the triplex, while at the same time preserving the rest of the property, knocking down the fire in less than nine minutes, according to Paschke.
Containment efforts included opening ventilation on the roof as the fire extended into the common attic of the structure. Extensive salvage and overhaul were performed to minimize the impact on occupants and conserve property, according to Paschke.
A total of six adults, three children and five dogs were displaced due to the heavy smoke damage, according to Paschke.
In addition, several small birds were rescued by emergency crews. Paschke added that Red Cross provided assistance to all occupants.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, although Lompoc Fire officials reminded the public Tuesday to test smoke detectors every six months as an important life-saving measure.