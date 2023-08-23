Solvang's annual Danish Days celebration returns for its 86th year on Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, offering a complete cultural immersion experience in the heart of downtown Solvang that invites attendees to “live like Vikings.”  

Since 1936 when the annual festival first made its debut, locals have gathered each year to commemorate the village’s iconic Danish heritage through authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities.

The traditional three-day event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. with a live downtown concert, axe-throwing fun, a Viking beer and wine garden and an evening torchlight parade.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

