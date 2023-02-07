Eighties soft-rock duo Air Supply is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on their “The Lost in Love Experience” tour to perform their catalog of smash hit love songs in the Samala Showroom on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and Australian lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, who met in 1975 and formed Air Supply in Melbourne, Australia, are known for the trademark sound comprised of Russell’s compositions and Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice.
Their greatest hits include eight top-five Billboard Hot 100 songs “Lost in Love” (1979), “All Out of Love” (1980), “Every Woman in the World” (1980), “The One That You Love” (No. 1, 1981), “Here I Am” (1981), “Sweet Dreams” (1982), “Even the Nights Are Better” (1982) and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” (1983).