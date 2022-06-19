805 Ag Kids, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to supporting the next generation in agriculture, is expanding to support local 4-H, FFA, Grange, and independent ag kids in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, in addition to Ventura County.
The expansion has garnered immediate support from the community, according to the nonprofit, including a generous $90,000 donation from Gold Coast Toyota Dealers to the livestock departments of local fairs, and a major media partnership aimed at raising money to support ag kids during the upcoming fair season.
Is your organization interested in helping us support our local ag youth?
After two years of cancellations and uncertainty, we are determined to raise community awareness of our local ag youth and the role they play in perpetuating the 805's robust agriculture industry.