An 80-year-old Santa Barbara man was identified as the driver who died after a truck reportedly crossed lanes and collided into his Jeep pickup Monday near the Nojoqui Summit.
Michael Channing Peake was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred on Highway 101, just south of the Nojoqui Summit, at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Multiple emergency units responded, including the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance.
Upon arrival, responders located Peake inside his Jeep pickup, then performed an extrication, according to CHP Officer Kelly Valdez.
Minor extrication was required to remove a passenger from a vehicle Monday after a two-vehicle collision along Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit.
The CHP's preliminary investigation found that Peake was driving northbound on Highway 101 and the driver of a GMC truck, identified as 34-year-old Juliel Montez, of Salinas, was traveling southbound when the collision occurred.
For unknown reasons, Montez traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped Peake's Jeep pickup, according to Valdez, who added that Montez was not cited or arrested.
There are no concrete barriers installed between the northbound and southbound lanes at that location, according to Valdez.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.