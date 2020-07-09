80 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, highest number to date in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Thursday announced the highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 to date, with 80 individuals now being treated in local facilities.

Of the 80 patients hospitalized, 23 are in the ICU.

Almost 48% of the county's 720 total hospital beds are occupied, according to county metric data for Wednesday, the most recent figures released. The percentage, however, includes both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

Health officials also confirmed an additional 67 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county's case total is now 3,868, with 340 cases still active, according to county data.

Of the 67 additional cases announced Thursday, 33 are in Santa Maria and 13 are in Santa Barbara, with a handful of cases also confirmed in Lompoc, unincorporated North County, Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta and the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Santa Maria continues to hold the highest number of cases in the county, with 1,601 total cases confirmed and 189 cases still active. Sixteen individuals have died, including 10 residents who died due to a coronavirus outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center.

The area with the next-highest case count is Santa Barbara with 437 cases, according to county data.

In the community of Orcutt, 111 total cases have been confirmed with 15 still active. No deaths have been confirmed.

Lompoc has seen a total of 206 cases with 24 still active. Four residents have died.

The Santa Ynez Valley has a total of 30 cases with nine still active, and no deaths confirmed in the area.