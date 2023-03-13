Today officially starts our 80-day countdown to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! Join us daily as we journey through history and pay homage to eight decades of timeless memories.
You never know what you’ll find at the rodeo ... Andrew (“Andy”) B. Hanson, the chairman of horse racing in 1952 and the first president of the Elks Recreation Foundation, entered his very own “racing ostrich” as a surprise in the parade.
