8 Days to Rodeo ...
One of the racing officials for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in 1961, Paul Sanchez is stationed at the finish line in the arena. As he watches the results from the horse races, he phones the winners directly to the announcer booth for the announcer to then broadcast to the audience.
It takes a lot of planning, coordination, and teamwork to make all the pieces of the grand rodeo puzzle fall into place. Thank you to all our Elks members, Board of Directors, committee members, and volunteers past and present!