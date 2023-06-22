The Lompoc Flower Festival kicked off Thursday at Ryon Memorial Park where the first wave of excited patrons turned out to celebrate the return of the town's 70th annual summertime event — themed "Country Road" — that runs through Sunday.

While carnival rides are not expected to be operational until 1 p.m. Friday, according to event organizers, carnival games, vendors and food booths and a beer garden are open and serving.

Live musical performances by area artists are scheduled throughout the weekend at the park's main stage.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

