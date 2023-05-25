7
Dan Lesovsky

7 Days to Rodeo ...

Check out this action shot of one of our talented barrel racers from the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! Cheyenne Hattesen of Kerman, expertly rounds the barrels with her beautiful horse.

Today may not be National Women’s Day, but we’d still like to dedicate today’s countdown post to all the amazing women in rodeo!

