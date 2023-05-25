Check out this action shot of one of our talented barrel racers from the 2022 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! Cheyenne Hattesen of Kerman, expertly rounds the barrels with her beautiful horse.
Today may not be National Women’s Day, but we’d still like to dedicate today’s countdown post to all the amazing women in rodeo!
The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) first began on February 28, 1948 when 38 ranch women met together in San Angelo, Texas. These women, and all those who followed in their footsteps, were driven to create equal opportunities for women to compete in rodeo.
Come to the 80th Anniversary of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo to see our amazing cowgirls compete in the barrel racing and breakaway roping events! Tickets are available ONLY on our website elksrec.com.
