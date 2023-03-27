66 Days to Rodeo ...
Jackie Coogan, also known as “Uncle Fester” from ABC’s The Addams Family, participated alongside Ted Cassidy in the 1965 Elks Rodeo Parade. Together they crowned Sandra Ann Hyatt of Santa Ynez as queen. Coogan had been a child star with his parents and was later handpicked by the legendary Charlie Chaplin to be his co-star. Coogan served in the Army during WWII, after which he returned to Hollywood and got the part of Uncle Fester.
