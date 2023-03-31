62 Days to Rodeo ...
Bucking chutes from the 1975 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo display “Pappy’s Restaurant” owned by Robert “Bob” Torres. Pappy’s first opened its doors in 1959, the same year Torres joined the Elks Lodge and started serving on rodeo committees. He was the Exalted Ruler in 1963, and in 2004 he received the Hispanic Businessperson of the Year by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce. We honor and thank Bob for his decades of service and lifelong dedication to our community.
#chutes #pappys #pappysrestaurant #entrepreneur #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown