Donning festive décor and bright, twinkling lights, residents of 432 South A St. placed first, followed by 1352 Marigold Way and 304 Ladera whose residents claimed second and third, respectively.
The Garden Shoppe, located at 111 South H St., claimed first place in the nonresidential category, and The Box Shop, 740 North H St., clinched second for their creative window display. Third place was awarded to Cornerstone Realty at 503 E. Ocean Ave.
Lompoc's
Urban Forestry Division carried out judging of outdoor decorations from a list of 40 nominees Thursday evening, when Christmas lights could best be seen.
All nominees were located within Lompoc city limits and included homes, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations.
Photos: 27th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest nominees and winners
2021 Lompoc Decoration 300 Crystal Circle.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 300 Crystal Circle.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 309 Alamo 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 309 Alamo.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 309 Alamo 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest included residential nominee, 309 Alamo.
Len Wood, Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 412 South Sage 01.JPG
Updated
12 min ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest nominees included residents of 412 S. Sage St. who featured a lively winter scene surrounded by a sea of lights.
Len Wood, Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 412 South Sage 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 412 South Sage Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 416 South Sage.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 416 South Sage Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 427 South D St.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 427 South D Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 428 South N St.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 428 South N Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 432 South A St 04.JPG
Updated
12 min ago
First-place winner in Lompoc's Holiday Decoration Contest residential category was 432 South A Street.
Len Wood, Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 432 South A St 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 432 South A Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 511 West Locust 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: Free candy canes for visitors hang in the trees over the sidewalk at the home at 511 West Locust Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 511 West Locust 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 511 West Locust Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 621 North 10th St 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest nominee, 621 North 10th Street, displays a scene of festive cartoon characters.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 621 North 10th St 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 621 North 10th Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 912 North A St 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 912 North A Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 912 North A St 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 912 North A Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1041 North Poppy 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1041 North Poppy Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1041 North Poppy.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1041 North Poppy Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1100 Archer St 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1100 Archer Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1100 Archer St 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1100 Archer Street.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1117 Bellflower 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1117 Bellflower.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1117 Bellflower 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1117 Bellflower.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1236 Primrose Ct.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1236 Primrose Court.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1317 Glen Ellen.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1317 Glen Ellen.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1320 Glen Ellen 01.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1320 Glen Ellen.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1320 Glen Ellen 02.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: 1320 Glen Ellen.
Len Wood Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1352 Marigold.JPG 02
Updated
12 min ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration nominees in the residential category included second-place winner, 1352 Marigold Way.
Len Wood, Contributor
2021 Lompoc Decoration 1541 Alexander Ave.JPG
Updated
1 hr ago
Lompoc’s Holiday Decoration Contest: An inflatable Randy, a character in “Christmas Story,” overlooks the scene at 1541 Alexander Avenue.
Len Wood Contributor
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.