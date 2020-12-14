6 people injured after vehicle goes over side of Hwy 166

Six people, including a 7-year-old child, were injured after their minivan plunged over the side of Highway 166 on Saturday.

The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m., just east of Rockfront Ranch and approximately 31 miles west of New Cuyama, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Ruiz.

Upon arrival, fire personnel located a single minivan that had gone approximately 50 feet over the side into the riverbed.

A 7-year-old was ejected from the van and was flown via CalSTAR to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries that included head trauma, a broken arm and a laceration to the knee, according to Ruiz.

Five other passengers, including a person who sustained life-threatening injuries and four who sustained less serious injuries, were transported via ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined the vehicle, which was driven by a man in his late 30s, was traveling westbound on Highway 166 when it went over the side, according to Ruiz.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Responding units included two engines, a battalion commander and medic unit from Santa Barbara County, assisted by a single fire engine each from Santa Maria Fire and San Luis Obispo County Fire departments. Santa Barbara Air Support Unit Copter 3 and the U.S. Forest Service also responded.

