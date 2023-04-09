Here is Grant Searchfield riding a bull during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in 1987.
How much do you know about bull riding? Check out these 5 fun facts you can use to impress your friends and family when you attend our 80th Anniversary Elks Rodeo this summer!
1. The objective of bull riding is to stay mounted on the bull with one hand in the air for eight seconds without letting go of the rope.
2. Bull riding is considered the most popular rodeo event and is also one of the most dangerous sports in the world.
3. The bulls normally weigh anywhere between 1,500 and 2,200 pounds (approximately 700 and 1,000 kg).
4. It takes two to tango in the arena. Both the rider and bull are scored out of 50 points based on their performance by two judges. Their combined score determines the final score for the ride.
5. There has only been one instance of a bull rider scoring a perfect 100 – Wade Leslie in 1991 with Wolfman Skoal, a 2,000-pound bull.
#bullrider #bullriding #didyouknow #eighties #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown