A 52-year-old man on Thursday sustained "significant" injuries after falling 30 feet from a ladder on Black Road near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The incident occurred at 2:05 p.m. in the 3500 block of Black Road, approximately three miles west of Santa Maria, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The injured man, who was not identified, was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment via CalSTAR helicopter.
In addition to CalSTAR, emergency units that responded included two engines and a battalion chief with the County Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance.
The incident is under investigation, according to Bertucelli.