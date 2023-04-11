51 Days to Rodeo ...
Safety for all contestants, visitors, and staff has always been a top priority for us at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Doctors and nurses in the scrubs near an ambulance were caught on camera during the 1947 rodeo. Today we would like to thank American Medical Response (AMR) for their continued service and support in maintaining a safe and fun environment for all attendees!
#ambulance #americanmedicalresponse #healthprofessionals #safetyfirst #forties #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown